Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the UTEP Miners (18-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14) at Don Haskins Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors UTEP to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Owls' most recent game was a 77-61 loss to UTSA on Thursday.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida Atlantic 61
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- Against the UTSA Roadrunners on January 19, the Owls registered their signature win of the season, an 81-66 home victory.
- The Miners have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on December 29
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on December 13
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 214) on January 11
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 215) on February 2
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on December 2
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 65.4 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, while allowing 66.7 per outing, 247th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.
- Florida Atlantic has averaged 0.5 more points in C-USA games (65.9) than overall (65.4).
- The Owls score 70.6 points per game at home, and 60.2 on the road.
- Florida Atlantic is giving up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (71.2).
- The Owls are posting 66.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.4.
