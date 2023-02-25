The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) hit the court in a game with no set line at Watsco Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Florida State vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seminoles Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 14 of the Seminoles' 25 games with a set total.

So far this season, Florida State has compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread.

Miami's .583 ATS win percentage (14-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Florida State's .360 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Florida State vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami 79.5 149.1 71.1 147.4 146.4 Florida State 69.6 149.1 76.3 147.4 142.5

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Florida State has a 3-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Seminoles have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.

Florida State has covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread in conference play this season.

The Seminoles put up an average of 69.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Florida State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

Miami vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami 14-8-0 10-14-0 Florida State 9-15-0 14-11-0

Florida State vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Miami Florida State 15-0 Home Record 5-10 7-4 Away Record 3-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 83.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

