Gary Harris and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 108-106 win versus the Pistons, Harris put up 12 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.8 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 12.1 11.1 PR 10.5 10.9 9.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Pacers

Harris is responsible for attempting 3.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

Harris is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Harris' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Pacers give up 117.5 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers concede 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 12.6 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Gary Harris vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 26 22 1 0 6 0 1 11/21/2022 23 18 3 0 3 0 0

