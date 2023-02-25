North Florida vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the North Alabama Lions (13-14) against the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) at Flowers Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-57 in favor of North Alabama, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Ospreys are coming off of an 84-76 victory against Kennesaw State in their last outing on Saturday.
North Florida vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
North Florida vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 72, North Florida 57
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-58 win on January 12 -- their signature win of the season.
- North Florida has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on February 18
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on December 1
- 79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 346) on January 5
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys are being outscored by 11.0 points per game, with a -276 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.6 points per game (284th in college basketball), and give up 70.6 per contest (316th in college basketball).
- In conference play, North Florida is averaging fewer points (59.3 per game) than it is overall (59.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Ospreys average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they average 51.
- At home, North Florida allows 69.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 72.3.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Ospreys are averaging 58 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than their season average (59.6).
