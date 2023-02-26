De'Andre Hunter and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 136-119 win over the Cavaliers, Hunter tallied nine points.

Below, we dig into Hunter's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.8 15.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA 21.5 21.6 21.7 PR 19.5 20.2 20 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Nets

Hunter has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 11.2% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 98.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.6 points per contest, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Nets are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 22.9 per contest, second in the league.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2022 27 15 10 2 1 0 0 11/3/2021 33 26 2 0 6 1 1

