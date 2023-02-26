Dejounte Murray Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Nets - February 26
Dejounte Murray could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.
We're going to look at Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|20.8
|20.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.6
|6.2
|Assists
|5.5
|6.1
|6.3
|PRA
|31.5
|32.5
|33.4
|PR
|25.5
|26.4
|27.1
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.3
Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nets
- This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.
- Murray is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Murray's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 112.6 points per contest, the Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- On the boards, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 22.9 assists per game, the Nets are the second-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 12.0 makes per game.
Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/28/2022
|40
|24
|9
|8
|1
|0
|1
