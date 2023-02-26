Sunday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-7) and Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Seminoles' last outing on Thursday ended in a 61-60 win against Wake Forest.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 66

Florida State Schedule Analysis

When the Seminoles took down the Duke Blue Devils (No. 11 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 70-57, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Seminoles have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Florida State has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 42) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 21

78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on February 16

Florida State Performance Insights