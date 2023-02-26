The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Florida State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 63.6 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Florida State is 13-0 when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

The Lady Tigers average 66.7 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.

Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 81.6 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.

