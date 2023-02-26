Sunday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Hurricanes dropped their last game 71-57 against Louisville on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Virginia 63

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

When the Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-66, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 9

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on February 2

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on February 16

55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Miami (FL) Performance Insights