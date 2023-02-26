How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) will attempt to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).
- When Virginia allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 15-5.
- Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
- The Hurricanes record 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers allow (62.3).
- Miami (FL) is 14-7 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
- The Hurricanes are making 41% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (43.4%).
- The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, seven% lower than the Hurricanes allow.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 59-54
|Watsco Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 77-68
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/23/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.