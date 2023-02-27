Monday's contest between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-16) and the Grambling Lady Tigers (8-18) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Bethune-Cookman taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on February 27.

The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 58-40 loss to Southern in their last game on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 63, Grambling 59

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Wildcats defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 257 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 59-49, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on January 16

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 28

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on January 7

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on January 30

68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 11

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights