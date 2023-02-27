The Orlando Magic, Bol Bol included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bol, in his last action, had four points and three blocks in a 121-108 loss to the Pacers.

Let's look at Bol's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bol Bol Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.1 6.0 Rebounds 3.5 6.1 3.9 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 17 10.5 PR 10.5 16.2 9.9 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.2



Bol Bol Insights vs. the Pelicans

Bol has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.8% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bol's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7.

Allowing 113.8 points per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Pelicans are eighth in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the league.

Bol Bol vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 20 12 5 1 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.