FGCU vs. Queens: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ASUN Tournament
The Queens Royals (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) welcome in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Queens vs. FGCU matchup.
FGCU vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
FGCU vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Queens Moneyline
|FGCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Queens (-2.5)
|153.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|Queens (-2)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Queens (-2)
|153.5
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Queens (-1.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
FGCU vs. Queens Betting Trends
- FGCU is 13-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles are 4-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Queens has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- The Royals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times this season.
