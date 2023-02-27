The Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

Florida State has compiled a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 78th.

The Seminoles' 70.1 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Tar Heels give up.

Florida State has a 7-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida State is putting up 71.9 points per game, 2.5 more than it is averaging away (69.4).

At home the Seminoles are allowing 74 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they are on the road (79.1).

Florida State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (37%).

Florida State Schedule