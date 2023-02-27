The Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) will attempt to halt a six-game home losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-7.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Carolina (-7) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico North Carolina (-7.5) 151.5 -310 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Florida State has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Seminoles have been an underdog by 7 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • North Carolina is 9-20-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.

Florida State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • While our computer ranking puts Florida State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.
  • The Seminoles were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +60000, which is the biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +60000, Florida State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

