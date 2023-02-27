Gary Harris and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 25, Harris put up five points and six rebounds in a 121-108 loss against the Pacers.

Below we will dive into Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.7 7.7 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 12.1 11.6 PR -- 10.9 10.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Pelicans

Harris is responsible for taking 3.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

Harris is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.8 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 12th in the league, conceding 25.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Gary Harris vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 27 15 2 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.