On Monday, February 27, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Orlando Magic (25-36). It will air at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Magic matchup.

Magic vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Monday, February 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSFL

BSNO and BSFL Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Magic vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 114.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 113.8 (17th in the league) for a +56 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a -174 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.8 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 113.7 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, the same as this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 227.5 points per game combined, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 29-31-1 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has compiled a 33-26-2 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +70000 - Pelicans +6000 +2500 -

