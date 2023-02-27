The Orlando Magic (25-36) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) on Monday, February 27 at Smoothie King Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 121-108 loss to the Pacers in their most recent outing on Saturday. Franz Wagner scored a team-best 21 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring)

Magic vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSFL

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score an average of 110.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

While the Magic are averaging 110.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 108.5 points per contest.

Orlando knocks down 2.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (25th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0.

The Magic rank 26th in the NBA with 109.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -4 225.5

