FGCU vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-10) matching up at Allen Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-61 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Eagles' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 76-46 win over Jacksonville State.
FGCU vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
FGCU vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 75, Lipscomb 61
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on January 2, a 70-53 home victory.
- FGCU has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 111) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 26
- 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on November 7
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +677 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.5 per contest to rank 24th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, FGCU has put up 81.0 points per game in ASUN play, and 78.4 overall.
- The Eagles are putting up fewer points at home (78.2 per game) than away (80.5).
- At home FGCU is giving up 52.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than it is away (57.3).
- The Eagles are putting up 81.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.4.
