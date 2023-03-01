Wednesday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the Florida Gators (16-13) going head to head against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 victory for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Gators earned a 61-52 win over Missouri.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 70, Kentucky 68

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators notched their signature win of the season on February 23 by claiming an 81-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Gators have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Florida has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 24

61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 66) on February 26

77-73 over Houston (No. 75) on November 26

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida Performance Insights