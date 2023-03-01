The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Gators (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Florida vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow.

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 6-5.

Kentucky is 9-5 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

The 69.5 points per game the Gators put up are just 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).

When Florida totals more than 69.3 points, it is 10-6.

Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

This season the Gators are shooting 37.9% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.7% less than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.

