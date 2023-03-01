Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-15) and North Alabama Lions (14-14) going head to head at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 65-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Dolphins enter this game following a 55-52 loss to North Alabama on Thursday.
Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 65, North Alabama 64
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- When the Dolphins beat the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 167 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 55-52, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on February 18
- 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on November 19
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 2
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 3
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins average 63.2 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Jacksonville is scoring 58.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (63.2 points per game) is 4.6 PPG higher.
- The Dolphins are averaging 67.8 points per game this year at home, which is 9.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (58.7).
- Defensively, Jacksonville has been better in home games this season, giving up 57.9 points per game, compared to 68.7 in road games.
- On offense, the Dolphins have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 55.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
