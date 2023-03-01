Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-15) and North Alabama Lions (14-14) going head to head at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 65-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Dolphins enter this game following a 55-52 loss to North Alabama on Thursday.

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 65, North Alabama 64

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When the Dolphins beat the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 167 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 55-52, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on February 18

82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on November 19

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 2

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Jacksonville Performance Insights