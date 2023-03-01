How to Watch the Magic vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) will look to extend a 15-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (26-36) on March 1, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Magic vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Bucks vs. Magic with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
- This season, Orlando has a 21-21 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
- The Magic's 110.6 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up.
- Orlando is 18-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic average more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (108.1), but also allow more at home (114.3) than away (112.4).
- At home, Orlando gives up 114.3 points per game. Away, it allows 112.4.
- The Magic pick up 2.9 more assists per game at home (24.1) than on the road (21.2).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.