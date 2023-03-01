Bookmakers project solid results from the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9), giving them the 32nd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Hurricanes play on the road against the Syracuse Orange on Sunday, February 19 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Miami (FL) Team Stats

This year, the Hurricanes have a 13-4 record at home and a 4-5 record on the road.

In ACC games, Miami (FL) is 10-5, compared to a 7-4 record outside of the conference.

Miami (FL) ranks 71st in the country with 71.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 125th with 62.3 points allowed per game.

Miami (FL) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-6 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 4-1 | Q4 Record: 6-0

4-6 | 3-2 | 4-1 | 6-0 Miami (FL) has four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But it also has six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Miami (FL) has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

