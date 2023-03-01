Currently, the South Florida Bulls (23-5) are listed with the best odds in the AAC and the 32nd-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

On Saturday, February 18 at 4:30 PM ET, the Bulls square off against the SMU Mustangs in a home game.

Bulls NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

South Florida Team Stats

This year, the Bulls are 12-1 at home with a 9-1 record on the road while going 2-3 in neutral-site games.

In AAC action, South Florida is 12-1. That's compared to an 11-4 record outside of the conference.

In one-possession games, the Bulls are 3-2. And they are 5-3 in games decided by six points or fewer.

South Florida is averaging 70.4 points per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while giving up 58.3 points per contest (49th-ranked).

South Florida Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-4 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 6-0

4-4 | 7-0 | 6-1 | 6-0 South Florida has four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Florida is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

