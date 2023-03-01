Wednesday's contest that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-12) versus the UCF Knights (13-13) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Knights came out on top in their last matchup 64-54 against Cincinnati on Saturday.

UCF vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

UCF vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Tulsa 68, UCF 60

UCF Schedule Analysis

  • The Knights picked up their signature win of the season on January 15, when they took down the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 59-56.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-53 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 21
  • 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 210) on December 1
  • 64-54 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on February 25
  • 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 213) on February 8
  • 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 222) on December 20

UCF Performance Insights

  • The Knights put up 60.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (137th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.
  • In AAC action, UCF has averaged 5.9 fewer points (54.9) than overall (60.8) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Knights are scoring 11.6 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (53.7).
  • In 2022-23 UCF is allowing 12.1 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than on the road (70.2).
  • While the Knights are scoring 60.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 54.1 points per contest.

