Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Florida State to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 74-61 loss to Clemson in their last outing on Sunday.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Wake Forest 60

Florida State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29, the Seminoles captured their signature win of the season, a 70-57 home victory.

The Seminoles have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (seven).

Florida State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 32) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 45) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 21

78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on February 16

Florida State Performance Insights