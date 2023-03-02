The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) will try to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons average 7.5 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (67.0).

When Wake Forest allows fewer than 80.9 points, it is 14-14.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Wake Forest is 7-0.

The Seminoles score 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.

When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.

Florida State's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.

The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.

The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Schedule