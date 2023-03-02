The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9, winners of three straight) at Amalie Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-3-2 while putting up 33 total goals (eight power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.5%). They have allowed 25 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 37-19-4 overall and 7-4-11 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-2 (20 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 45 games (36-6-3, 75 points).

In the 25 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 32 points after finishing 15-8-2.

In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 21-9-3 (45 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 15-10-1 to record 31 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.23 13th 12th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 13th 32.2 Shots 33.7 5th 18th 31.6 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 21.4% 13th 11th 81.5% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 15th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.