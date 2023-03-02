The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Boston College Eagles (16-16) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up only 2.3 more points per game (65.8) than the Hurricanes allow (63.5).
  • Boston College is 14-6 when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, Boston College is 14-6.
  • The Hurricanes average 71.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles allow.
  • Miami (FL) is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Hurricanes are making 41% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (46%).
  • The Eagles shoot 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes concede.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Syracuse L 77-68 JMA Wireless Dome
2/23/2023 @ Louisville L 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Virginia W 85-74 Watsco Center
3/2/2023 Boston College - Greensboro Coliseum

