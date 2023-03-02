How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Boston College Eagles (16-16) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up only 2.3 more points per game (65.8) than the Hurricanes allow (63.5).
- Boston College is 14-6 when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, Boston College is 14-6.
- The Hurricanes average 71.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles allow.
- Miami (FL) is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Hurricanes are making 41% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (46%).
- The Eagles shoot 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes concede.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 77-68
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/23/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Virginia
|W 85-74
|Watsco Center
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
