Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Capela, in his last time out, had 13 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 119-116 loss to the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 11.6 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 10.7 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 23.5 24.2 23.5 PR 22.5 23.3 22.3



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.

The Hawks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 115.5 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked third in the league, giving up 41.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 26.1 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 29 10 15 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.