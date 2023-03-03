Franz Wagner could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his previous game, a 139-117 loss against the Bucks, Wagner tallied 18 points.

Let's break down Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.1 PRA 24.5 26.2 21.5 PR 21.5 22.8 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 118.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked last in the league, allowing 26.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 12.7 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 31 14 6 1 2 0 1 11/14/2022 34 23 6 3 1 0 0 10/28/2022 23 13 1 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.