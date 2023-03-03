The Atlanta Hawks (31-31) will look to Trae Young (ninth in the league scoring 27.1 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Damian Lillard (third in the NBA with 32.3 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 6.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -6.5 241.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have scored more than 241.5 points in 20 of 62 games this season.

Atlanta's contests this year have an average point total of 233.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 27-35-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Hawks have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 20 32.3% 116.9 231.8 117 232.5 231.8 Trail Blazers 16 25.8% 114.9 231.8 115.5 232.5 228.9

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Hawks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (14-18-0) than it has at home (13-17-0).

The 116.9 points per game the Hawks average are only 1.4 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (115.5).

Atlanta is 19-14 against the spread and 23-10 overall when scoring more than 115.5 points.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Hawks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 27-35 6-8 36-26 Trail Blazers 30-32 4-4 30-32

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Trail Blazers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 19-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-5 23-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-4 117 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 19-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-10 21-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-10

