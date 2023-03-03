The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) welcome in the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score an average of 71.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
  • The 73.1 points per game the Hokies average are 9.4 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.7).
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 63.7 points, it is 21-1.
  • Virginia Tech has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
  • This year the Hokies are shooting 45.3% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hurricanes concede.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Louisville L 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Virginia W 85-74 Watsco Center
3/2/2023 Boston College W 84-69 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech - Greensboro Coliseum

