Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-11) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16) matching up at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
Their last time out, the Owls lost 76-61 to Rice on Thursday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida Atlantic 62
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Owls captured their signature win of the season, an 81-66 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.
- The Owls have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 29
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 214) on December 2
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 217) on January 11
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 217) on December 13
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 222) on February 2
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls' -57 scoring differential (being outscored by two points per game) is a result of scoring 64.9 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (248th in college basketball).
- Florida Atlantic is tallying 65.1 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.2 more points per game than its overall average (64.9).
- Offensively, the Owls have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 69.9 points per game, compared to 59.9 per game on the road.
- Florida Atlantic surrenders 63.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- On offense, the Owls have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 62.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 64.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.
