Saturday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) matching up with the Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-67 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

According to our computer prediction, Virginia Tech is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Florida State. The two teams are expected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Line: Virginia Tech -9.5

Virginia Tech -9.5 Point Total: 149.5

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Florida State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-9.5)



Virginia Tech (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Virginia Tech has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida State is 9-16-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hokies are 17-11-0 and the Seminoles are 15-12-0. The teams score 144.1 points per game combined, 5.4 less than this matchup's over/under. Virginia Tech is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Florida State has gone 1-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' -197 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per outing (335th in college basketball).

Florida State pulls down 28.5 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

Florida State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (238th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37.5% from deep.

Florida State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (191st in college basketball).

