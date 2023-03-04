Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-16) and Stetson Hatters (12-19) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Dolphins' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 65-54 loss to North Alabama.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 63, Stetson 60

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Dolphins beat the Austin Peay Governors on the road on February 11 by a score of 55-52.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on February 18

82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 217) on November 19

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 2

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Jacksonville Performance Insights