FGCU vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3) and Stetson Hatters (13-19) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 79-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Eagles head into this matchup following a 101-59 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday.
FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 79, Stetson 50
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 18, the Eagles took down the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-63.
- The Eagles have 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- FGCU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on January 2
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 126) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 26
- 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 158) on November 7
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (24th in college basketball). They have a +719 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.5 points per game.
- With 82.1 points per game in ASUN games, FGCU is tallying 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.1 PPG).
- The Eagles are scoring 78.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are performing better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, FGCU is giving up 52.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 57.4.
- The Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 82.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.7 points more than the 79.1 they've scored this year.
