How to Watch South Florida vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.7% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Florida has a 13-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 62nd.
- The Bulls put up an average of 73.2 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 68.9 the Shockers allow.
- South Florida is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Florida is scoring 71.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than it is averaging away (77.4).
- At home, the Bulls give up 69.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 77.1.
- South Florida makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (38.0%).
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ UCF
|W 82-75
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/25/2023
|SMU
|W 71-67
|Yuengling Center
|3/1/2023
|Tulsa
|W 72-56
|Yuengling Center
|3/5/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
