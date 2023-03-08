The Atlanta Hawks, with John Collins, face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 130-128 loss to the Heat (his last action) Collins posted 17 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Collins' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.9 11.0 Rebounds 4.5 6.7 3.0 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 20.8 14.8 PR 14.5 19.6 14 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



John Collins Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, John Collins has made 5.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Collins is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Collins' Hawks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.3 points per contest, the Wizards are the 15th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 24.0 per game, seventh in the league.

The Wizards give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

John Collins vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 26 10 4 0 0 0 0

