The Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony included, face off versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 134-123 loss versus the Bucks, Anthony totaled 23 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Anthony's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.3 13.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.2 PRA 22.5 20.9 21.5 PR 18.5 16.8 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Cole Anthony's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Jazz give up 117.2 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz are 16th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.2 per contest, eighth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 11.8 makes per contest, seventh in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 19 5 2 4 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Anthony or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.