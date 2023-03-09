The Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Lightning and Golden Knights square off on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/18/2023 Golden Knights Lightning 5-4 VEG

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 196 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 223 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 64 26 64 90 79 44 100% Brayden Point 64 38 35 73 35 44 51.1% Steven Stamkos 64 27 38 65 45 23 55% Brandon Hagel 64 22 28 50 36 68 27.9% Alex Killorn 64 19 30 49 45 34 100%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 176 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.

With 200 goals (3.1 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players