FGCU vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) matching up at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.
The Eagles won their most recent game 51-34 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.
FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on January 2, a 70-53 home victory.
- The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (11).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 22.2 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while allowing 55.7 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball) and have a +754 scoring differential overall.
- With 82.1 points per game in ASUN tilts, FGCU is tallying 4.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (77.9 PPG).
- The Eagles are scoring 75.9 points per game this season at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (82.0).
- FGCU cedes 51.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 57.4 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been racking up 78.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 77.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.