Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Terriers earned an 84-68 victory against Army.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers defeated the No. 162-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-59, on February 15, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 22-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders took down the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston University Terriers, 57-53, on March 1, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Holy Cross has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 135) on December 3
- 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball while giving up 57.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +366 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Boston University scores more points per game (71.1) than its season average (69.2).
- The Terriers are scoring 74.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston University has played worse in home games this year, giving up 58.8 points per game, compared to 55.9 on the road.
- The Terriers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 73.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, four points more than the 69.2 they've scored this season.
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per contest, 13th in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Holy Cross has scored 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 61.6 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Crusaders are averaging 0.7 more points per game at home (62) than on the road (61.3).
- At home Holy Cross is giving up 55.4 points per game, 1.6 more than it is away (53.8).
- The Crusaders have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 63.8 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 61.6.
