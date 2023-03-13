The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) after winning three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 242.5.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -5.5 242.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 242.5 points in 22 of 68 games this season.
  • Atlanta has an average point total of 234.5 in its matchups this year, eight fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Hawks have a 30-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has been the favorite in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Hawks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 22 32.4% 117.3 232.7 117.2 232.9 232.1
Timberwolves 20 29.4% 115.4 232.7 115.7 232.9 231

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Six of Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-20-0) than it has in home games (14-18-0).
  • The 117.3 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).
  • Atlanta is 21-16 against the spread and 25-12 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Hawks and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 30-38 7-13 39-29
Timberwolves 30-37 7-6 30-38

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Timberwolves
117.3
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
21-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-9
25-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-10
117.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.7
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
21-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-18
23-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-13

