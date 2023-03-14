Magic vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 14
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (28-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (17-50) as 5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSFL.
Magic vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSFL
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Magic vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Magic 117 - Spurs 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Spurs (27-40-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 12.6% less often than the Magic (36-30-2) this year.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 18-32 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 5-point favorite.
- Orlando's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (34 out of 68), less often than San Antonio's games have (37 out of 67).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 6-8, while the Spurs are 15-49 as moneyline underdogs.
Magic Performance Insights
- Orlando has struggled to produce points this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 111.6 points per game. It has done better on defense, ranking 17th by surrendering 114.3 points per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Magic are averaging just 22.9 dimes per game (fourth-worst in league).
- The Magic are making 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 34.8% shooting percentage (22nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Orlando is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 73.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.8 threes per contest, which are 35.8% of its shots (and 26.4% of the team's buckets).
