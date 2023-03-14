The Orlando Magic (28-40) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Franz Wagner, as they ready for their Tuesday, March 14 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (17-50) at AT&T Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Magic came out on top in their last game 126-114 in OT against the Heat on Saturday. In the win, Wendell Carter Jr. paced the Magic with 27 points.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Franz Wagner SF Questionable Ankle 18.8 3.9 3.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Out (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Tre Jones: Out (Illness), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee), Malaki Branham: Out (Shoulder)

Magic vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Season Insights

The Magic put up 10.4 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Spurs allow (122).

Orlando is 8-5 when scoring more than 122 points.

On offense, the Magic have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 115.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 111.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Orlando makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.8% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 13 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

The Magic average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in the league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (15th in the NBA).

Magic vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -5 232.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.