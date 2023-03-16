The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) face off against the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, beginning at 6:50 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-1.5) 151.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Auburn (-1) 151.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Auburn (-1) 152 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.
  • Iowa has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Hawkeyes' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12000
  • Bookmakers rate Auburn higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +12000.
  • Auburn has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The Hawkeyes have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +10000 at the start of the season to +15000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

