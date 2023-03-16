Thursday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (16-14) going head to head against the Wofford Terriers (22-9) at 6:00 PM ET on March 16. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Florida, who are favored by our model.

The Gators enter this matchup after a 72-57 loss to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Florida vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Florida vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 73, Wofford 64

Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their signature win of the season on February 23, an 81-77 home victory.

The Gators have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Florida has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 23

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 11

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 24

77-73 over Houston (No. 69) on November 26

61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 26

Florida Performance Insights