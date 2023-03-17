Friday's game that pits the Memphis Tigers (26-8) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Memphis. Tipoff is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 152.5 total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -135, Florida Atlantic +115

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis is 17-13-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 19-11-0. A total of 16 out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +470 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic is 22nd in the nation at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.2% from deep (35th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

